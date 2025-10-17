Clean up after monster attacks with Kaiju Cleaner Simulator

Everyone loves it when monsters such as Godzilla, Gamera duke it out with other monsters, but we seldom think about the aftermath of these grand battles. The film Pacific Rim touched the subject with their comedic Black Market Dealer Hannibal Chau, otherwise the aftermath of these kaiju battles are often an afterthought. Well indie developer One More Time is going to give their take on what goes down after the King of Monsters and their ilk leave the scene.

Kaiju Cleaner Simulator will be a game which will allow up to 4 players to deal with the messes left behind by these gigantic creatures. Carve up corpses, and sell the parts to would be buyers to fund your business. The work might be grim, but the development team promises there will be plenty of levity and absurd moments as you help society return to normal after an abnormal event.

Kaiju Cleaner Simulator can be wishlisted on Steam, where those looking to suit up and clean up can request access to the game’s playtest. Otherwise the title set set for a 2026 release date.

Kaiju Cleaner Simulator | Announcement Trailer



Kaiju Cleaner Simulator screens