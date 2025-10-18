Plants vs Zombies: Replanted readies for release with launch trailer and gameplay deep dive

Back in July, EA announced a remade version of Plants vs Zombies during the July Nintendo Partner Direct. Just in case you forgot about the remake, today EA put out a launch trailer for the game — which is conveniently timed, since the game comes out in just a few days.

Launching on October 23rd on PC, Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, Plants vs Zombies: Replanted will feature the same addictive game that first came out way back in 2009, along with a few more nods to modernity. The Replanted version will feature both co-op and PVP mode, along with tougher challenges like Cloudy Day Mode and Rest In Peace hardcore mode, the latter of which brings permadeath into the equation.

See more of Plants vs Zombies: Replanted below!

Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted™ Launch Trailer

And if you want more, here’s a deeper gameplay dive from a few days ago:

Plants vs. Zombies Replanted - Deep Dive Trailer

