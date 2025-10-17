Hitman: World of Assassination – Anniversary Box is available now as the franchise celebrates 25 years with plenty of activities

The world met the chrome domed monotone killing machine Agent 47 in Hitman: Codename 47 and this man of mystery has appeared in over 10 games, movies, comics and plenty of other cross media goods.

As we march towards the franchise’s 25th anniversary on November 19th, IO Interactive is not only giving new fans an opportunity to catch up to the latest adventures of the master assassin with the Hitman: World of Assassination – Anniversary Box for the PS5, but they are offering plenty of discounts and events to help celebrate this stealth game franchise.

Once you get Hitman: World of Assassination you can take part in an Elusive Target mission which will have you teaming up with Bruce Lee in order to take down “The Dragon”. For those looking for a more portable version of the game, you can find it on iOS playable on the iPhone and iPad where purchases can save 40% off its regular price next week starting on October 21st to the 27th.

The 21st coincides with the Anniversary Livestream which IO Interactive will be airing on the Hitman Twitch Channel at 9am EST/6am PST. The stream promises have special guests and will look back at the franchise’s 25 year history. Some members of the IOI team will also be making a rare public appearance hosting a panel at the Comic Con Denmark where they will be sharing details of the company’s processes and inner workings.

Hitman certainly has been redefining video games for over 2 decades and given IO Interactive’s continued dedication to the franchise, we can certainly expect many more adventures with this genetically enhanced agent for years to come.

Hitman: World of Assassination – Anniversary Box is available now at select retailers including Best Buy, Amazon, GameStop, Walmart and Target.

