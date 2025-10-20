Originality and great gameplay pays off as Absolum sells over 200k copies in its first week of release

Dotemu really believes in beat’em up games and god bless them as they’ve collaborated with studios which help give us titles such as Streets of Rage 4, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge has teamed up with their Streets of Rage 4 collaborators Guard Crush Games once again to give us a brand new beat’em up with roguelike elements or as they dubbed it “rogue ‘em up” called Absolum.

Well it seems this collaboration has bore sweet fruit as Dotemu revealed that the title has sold over 200,000 units in its first week of release and scored well across outlets with a generally favorable rating on Metacritic. It seems beat’em ups and rogue-likes go together like peanut butter and jelly. It certainly doesn’t hurt that the visuals worked on by Supamonks looks like something I would plant myself in front of a tv with a bowl of cereal to see what adventures those who stand against Sun King Azra will be up to next.

Absolum is available now on PC, Switch and the PlayStation platforms.

Absolum | Accolades Trailer



