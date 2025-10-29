PAC-MAN joins Mario in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

First Mario was announced as part of this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to celebrate 40 Years of Mario, and now one of the original videogame icons, Pac-Man, is officially joining him for his 45th Anniversary! Bandai Namco is also using this as an opportunity to promote the release of PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC on all platforms as well.

See the render of the balloon above, and tune into the parade — or better yet check it out in person, on Thanksgiving morning. But wait, there’s more, for fans who want some hands-on Pac-Man action, Bandai Namco and Macy’s are launching an “immersive pop-up experience” in November at the Macy’s Herald Square location which will have a variety of Pac-Man arcade games as well as Pac-Man themed products to purchase.

PAC-MAN, one of the most recognizable icons in video game history, is leveling up Thanksgiving this year, bringing his unmistakable charm and timeless energy to one of America’s most beloved celebrations. In honor of PAC-MAN’s 45th Anniversary and the recent launch of the newest game in the iconic franchise, PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC, Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. today announced that PAC-MAN will make his official debut in the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 27. As he makes his way through the streets of Manhattan, the ever-hungry hero will be ready to chomp anything and everything in sight. For 45 years, PAC-MAN has been delighting fans by eating up PAC-Dots and colorful Fruits while outsmarting his mischievous Ghost rivals – Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Clyde. The balloon, created in collaboration with Macy’s Parade Studio, brings the beloved yellow hero to life as he floats high above the streets of New York City. Measuring 40 feet and 5 inches long, 38 feet and 9 inches wide, and 37 feet and 3 inches tall, the design pays homage to both classic and current PAC-MAN games. The balloon character design draws direct inspiration from PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC, the recently released loving remake of one of the most popular PAC-MAN games of all time. As a tribute to the original game, PAC-MAN holds a pair of shiny red cherries – the very first bonus item Fruit gamers encounter in the 1980 arcade classic. “For 45 years, PAC-MAN has made a lasting impact by bringing people of all ages together through the power of play,” said Susan Tran, Sr. Director of Brand Development for PAC-MAN at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. “Seeing PAC-MAN join one of America’s most cherished holiday traditions is an incredible way to celebrate the legacy and joy he continues to spark around the world. We can’t wait for fans everywhere to spot him chomping high above New York City this Thanksgiving.” “For more than a century, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has brought everyone’s favorite characters to life and this year we’re thrilled to see PAC-MAN join the fun” said Jordan Dabby, producer of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “As he celebrates 45 years of nonstop adventures and Power Pellet chomping, PAC-MAN is trading pixels for pavement with his first ever flight through Manhattan. Generations of fans will be smiling and cheering ‘Waka Waka’ as he makes his Parade debut Thanksgiving morning!” As part of PAC-MAN’s 45th anniversary celebration, his debut in the Parade marks one of several activations and partnerships planned throughout the year to honor the character’s enduring impact on pop culture. Alongside PAC-MAN’s Parade debut, Bandai Namco is partnering with Macy’s to launch an immersive pop-up experience this November at the iconic Macy’s Herald Square that will include a variety of free-to-play PAC-MAN arcade games and products just in time for the holiday season. Audiences nationwide can watch the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade only on the official telecast on NBC and Peacock, broadcast starting at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones. To follow and participate in the excitement, check out @macys on various social platforms and follow #MacysParade. For more information, visit macys.com/parade. For PAC-MAN news and updates, please follow the official PAC-MAN channels: TikTok, X, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Discord.