Mario makes his high flying debut at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for his 40th Anniversary

Get ready to say “Wahoo!” this Thanksgiving! Today, Nintendo of America and Macy’s announced that a new Mario featured character balloon will make its debut in the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 27. Get an early look at a 3D model of the new Mario balloon in the accompanying image.

Mario will take flight over the streets of Manhattan just in time for the 40th anniversary of the original Super Mario Bros. game, which first launched in Japan in 1985.

“Having Mario join this iconic holiday tradition is an incredible way to honor the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros.,” said Devon Pritchard, EVP of Revenue, Marketing & Consumer Experience at Nintendo of America. “Since he first emerged from a Warp Pipe, Mario has embodied our goal of bringing smiles to faces all over the world. We are excited for Mario fans of all ages to see his new balloon’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade debut.”

The Mario balloon was created by Macy’s Parade Studio’s team of artists in partnership with Nintendo of America and measures 51-feet and 2-inches long, 37-feet wide and 43-feet and 8-inches tall. Mario will be clad in his classic blue overalls and signature red cap, striking a flying pose inspired by the game Super Mario Galaxy.

“The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has long been a stage for the world’s most beloved characters, and this year we’re thrilled to partner with Nintendo to welcome a new Mario balloon to that tradition,” said Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “As Mario celebrates 40 years of inspiring players and families worldwide, his flight down the streets of Manhattan is both a historic milestone and a joyful celebration — one sure to have fans everywhere cheering ‘Wahoo!’ this Thanksgiving morning.”

Mario has brought smiles to fans of all ages throughout the world. What started in video games has leveled up across the globe to be celebrated through theme parks, movies and a wide variety of merchandise. Often appearing with his brother Luigi, Princess Peach and their mutual rival Bowser, Mario and friends have been featured across a wide variety of games, including Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario Party Jamboree, Super Mario Bros. Wonder on the Nintendo Switch system and most recently, Mario Kart World on the Nintendo Switch 2 system. On April 3, 2026, Mario will return to the big screen with the release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, a new animated movie from Nintendo and Illumination based on the world of Super Mario Bros.

Paradegoers and visitors to New York City can also connect with Mario and friends during a festive stop at Nintendo NEW YORK. Located in the heart of Rockefeller Plaza near the iconic Christmas tree, the Nintendo NEW YORK store will be powering up holiday cheer with festive décor and plenty of Nintendo-themed holiday magic. For updates and more information about in-store holiday events, follow @NintendoStoreUS on Instagram and X.

The 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air Thursday, November 27 in the U.S. on NBC and stream on Peacock from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., in all time zones. To follow and participate in the excitement, check out @macys on various social platforms and follow #MacysParade. For more information, visit https://www.macys.com/s/parade/.

For more information on Nintendo, please visit Nintendo.com. To see all the fun that’s in store for the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros., please visit https://mario.nintendo.com/.