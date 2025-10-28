Robot and Monster Girl join the roster of Invincible VS

The fall edition of the ID@Xbox showcase just aired hours ago and amongst the reveals was that Invincible VS will be getting two more combatants as we march towards the game’s Closed Alpha set to take place from November 21st to the 24th.

Two more heroes join the fray in Quarter Up’s 3v3 tag fighter. Robot and Monster Girl, members of the Guardians of the Globe, allies to Invincible (The Heroes to Villains ratio for this title is really getting quite out of balance here guys…). Here’s what the developers have to say about these two newly announced combatants.

Super genius drone turned human, Robot is a force to be reckoned with. With a suit armed to the nines, Robot can keep enemies at a distance with his missiles and wrist cannons, while swiftly maneuvering throughout the game using his Beam Blasts and Disruptor to lay on damage. His shoulder cannons unleash deadly homing missiles that force opponents to block in place, granting extra time for Robot to call in assists, set up tech or prepare a mighty assault. Robot can deliver precision laser strikes from long range and call in his hoverbike to stun enemies. Versatile, intelligent and a formidable weapon, Robot is an advanced fighter to have on your team.

Afflicted by a curse, Amanda acquired the extraordinary ability to shift between human form and that of a monster. But this power came at a cost, as each transformation causes her human form to age backward. Undeterred, she proves to be an absolute brute on the battlefield as Monster Girl. Her immense size and strength allow her to tear down opponents, utilizing a combination of grapple attacks, head-spinning hits, in-air blows, body slams and more. And just when her enemies think they’re reaching victory, Monster Girl’s relentless nature allows her to come back even stronger. Boasting dominating power yet technical, combo-driven gameplay, Monster Girl is a brawler you’ll want by your side.

They will be joining Invincible, Bulletproof, Rex Splode, Atom Eve, Omni-Man, Thula, Battle Beast and Cecil Stedman as they brutally batter each other in tag team combat.

Invincible VS is set for a 2026 release on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, but players can get an early look at the title by signing up to be part of the Invincible VS Closed Alpha set to take place late November.

Invincible VS – Robot & Monster Girl screens:

Robot & Monster Girl Gameplay Trailer | Invincible VS



