Call of Duty: NEXT event goes deep into Black Ops 7’s Multiplayer, Zombies, Warzone, Beta and more

In case you missed Activision and Treyarch’s long and detailed Call of Duty: NEXT event, there was a metric ton of information shared across the entire universe of Call of Duty properties including of course Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 on the eve of the upcoming Multiplayer and Zombies Survival Beta.

The very detailed, official recap is right over here on the CoD blog, though long story, short, they touched on various subjects including Call of Duty: Black Ops 7’s Multiplayer, Zombies, Warzone, Call of Duty: Mobile’s 6th anniversary, the Call of Duty Endowment Bowl VI along with the World Series of Warzone Global Finals. Oh and for those gearing up for the beta, they dropped a whole Everything You Need to Know article that provides even more information.

See some new Black Ops 7 screens along with the 3.5+ hour long Call of Duty: NEXT showcase stream below.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 – Multiplayer, Zombies, Warzone screens:

#CODNext Showcase | Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Multiplayer, Zombies, Warzone & more



As the official launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 approaches, Treyarch took the stage at Call of Duty: NEXT to give an in-depth look at Multiplayer, Zombies, and Call of Duty: Warzone. Plus, Call of Duty: Mobile turns 6, the competition heats up with Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl VI and the World Series of Warzone Global Finals is here!