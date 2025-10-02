Explore this new Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition overview trailer before launch

Pokémon trainers, the next Pokémon release is approaching pretty quickly, which is especially exciting for those who picked up a Nintendo Switch 2 (although the game will hit the regular Switch as well).

Pokémon Legends: Z-A officially releases in just a couple of weeks on October 16th, 2025, for $69.99 for the Switch 2 Edition, and $10 less for the original Switch Edition. There’s also an upgrade pack for those who start with the Switch version and want to migrate to the Switch 2 later on.

To prepare for the experience on either Switch platform, have a look at the new overview trailer which specifically shows off the Switch 2 Edition.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition — Overview Trailer



Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition — Overview Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

The Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition game launches on the Nintendo Switch 2 system Oct. 16, with the Nintendo Switch version launching the same day. Choose Chikorita, Tepig or Totodile as your first partner Pokémon and begin your adventure in Lumiose City. On your journey, you’ll encounter all kinds of Pokémon around town and in wild zones where they roam free. Catch, battle and Mega Evolve them in real-time battles – a first for the Pokémon RPG series – as you build your team and climb the ranks of the illustrious Z-A Royale. And you can link up with friends locally1, or online with a Nintendo Switch Online membership2, and face off in frenetic free-for-all battles with up to three other Trainers at once. Outside of battle, make your home at Hotel Z (and acquaint yourself with its enigmatic owner, AZ). Visit trendy boutiques for new outfits and hairstyles, cafés to rest with your Pokémon, and find photo-ops at scenic locales including the Prism Tower at the city’s center. Lumiose City is also filled with a cast of colorful characters to meet. Make new friends in either Urbain or Taunie, cross paths with Quasartico Inc.’s CEO Jett, and help residents in need to earn various rewards and more. Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and Pokémon Legends: Z-A launch Oct. 16. Nintendo Switch 2 players who have the Nintendo Switch version can purchase the upgrade pack3 to access the new features and enhancements of the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. Start your Nintendo Switch 2 adventure with a bundle4 that includes a system and a full game download for the Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition game, available to pre-purchase now on the My Nintendo Store.