Attendees of EVO France were the first to experience the next generation of NACON’s RIG Gaming Headsets

When we heard that French-based company NACON became an official partner of EVO, many expected that when EVO made their debut in France that we would see some announcements from the gaming accessory maker. As members of the FGC congregated in the French Riviera this weekend for the newest entry of the famed fighting game tournament series, the company via their RIG subsidiary revealed the next generation of their gaming headsets in the form of the R5 Spear PRO HS (R5 PRO HS).

This Sony licensed headset is compatible with PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. It features driver coated graphene which prevents the surface from deforming during vibrations, reducing audio distortions to ensure a clear sound which could mean the difference of heading incoming threats or getting taken out. To further immerse gamers in their play sessions the R5 PRO HS are compatible with Sony’s Tempest 3D AudioTech so you will get the same 3D Audio quality found in Sony’s Pulse 3D headset.

Gamers which require clear communication can rely on the headset’s 6mm precision boom mic with 50Hz–15kHz frequency range and if real life interrupts your playtime you can quickly flip the mic to mute so that your crew won’t necessarily hear any embarrassing conversations between you and your household.

The headset will be made available for sale for Europeans right now via the company’s site, and attendees of EVO France were able to experience the headset in person at the company’s booth, and if they liked what they heard, they were able to pick up the headset right there on the spot. For US customers, the headset will be sold exclusively at Best Buy starting November 1st.

In addition to this brand new headset RIG also revealed their brand new slogan “Audio Above All”. Hopefully the R5 PRO HS will be the tip of the spear for this new initiative.

