Des Rocs drops a Borderlands-themed music video for his new track

Popular rock musician Des Rocs is cross promoting his latest music video for his new track which was featured in the cinematic Borderlands 4 opening video — in case you have been out of the loop.

“This Land” was utilized in the intro video, but has officially been released and has now landed on various music streaming platforms as well as YouTube as can be seen below.

Either way, for those who were wondering about the track and/or into it can now give it a listen outside of the game.

Borderlands 4 | Des Rocs | THIS LAND | Official Lyric Music Video:



Today, Gearbox, 2K, and musician Des Rocs unveiled the Borderlands-themed music video for his new track, “This Land,” featured in the opening cinematic of Borderlands 4. The music video is available on YouTube and the song is available now on all major streaming platforms (Apple Music, Spotify). Borderlands has a reputation for its incredibly distinctive music and soundtrack choices, from Cage the Elephant’s “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked” setting the tone for the original Borderlands in 2009, to the powerful tracks chosen for the latest Borderlands 4 trailers (like Fontaines D.C.’s “Starburster” and Joey Valence & Brae’s “Like A Punk”).