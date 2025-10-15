The House of the Dead 2: Remake set to blast onto PlayStation, Xbox just in time for Halloween

The long-awaited remake of Sega’s The House of the Dead 2 is finally due to blast onto both PlayStation and Xbox platforms — appropriately just in time for Halloween. More specifically, October 24th, 2025.

The title, which has been developed by MegaPixel Studio and published by Forever Entertainment, is hitting the PlayStation 4 & 5 and Xbox One & Series X|S after already launching for the PC and Nintendo Switch. Those who want to pick it up on the Switch platform can get it for a bit of a discount right now too.

Have a look at the new PlayStation and Xbox release date announcement trailer below, and check it out soon for some spooky Sega shooting action.

THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD 2: Remake || Release Date Announcement Trailer



THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD 2: Remake is a remake of the second entry in the well-known and popular rail-shooter series. Take on the lone role of a secret agent as James or Gary, or team up in co-op mode to neutralize the dangerous creatures standing in your way. Story:

In February 2000, a small city was suddenly overrun by hostile creatures. Two AMS agents, James Taylor and Gary Stewart, were sent to investigate. Upon arrival, they noticed that the situation resembled the Curien Mansion incident from 1998. Determined to uncover the source of the infestation, they began shooting their way through hordes of creatures.

Game Features: Remastered music (with the classic soundtrack also available in the game)

Modern graphics

Gameplay faithful to the original game

Co-op mode

Multiple endings and branching levels Various Game Modes: Classic Campaign: Almost two years after the events of the first installment, AMS agents James Taylor and Gary Stewart are deployed to investigate a city seized by undead creatures.

Boss Mode: Take on the challenge of defeating the game’s bosses as fast as you can.

Training Mode: Polish your skills in several available training scenarios to improve your abilities before deploying on a mission.