Twitch streamers vie for a $10K prize in the Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Twitch Rivals Tournament

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is currently looking to be the best reviewed racing title featuring the blue hedgehog and his friends. It seems SEGA is looking to keep the momentum going by hosting a tournament via Twitch Rivals. For the uninitiated, Twitch Rivals allows affiliates and partners of one of the most popular streaming sites on the internet to compete in video games for fame and prizes.

The Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Twitch Rival Tournament will select 19 North American and 19 European Union streamers to qualify for 12 spots across a competitive and casual bracket in each region. Then on October 3rd these remaining racers will compete for a prize of $10,000 dollars in each bracket per region. The format hasn’t been revealed, but one would imagine that the players would participate in a grand prix or two. However we’ll find out when the first qualifiers begin this Friday, September 26th.

If you qualify, better register your interest on the Twitch Rivals schedule page and hope you will get picked for the big race!

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is available now on PC, Switch, Switch 2, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – Twitch Rivals Announce Trailer



