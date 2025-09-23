Tune in for the next PlayStation State of Play event tomorrow, September 24th

And just like that, Sony has announced that they have scheduled a fresh new State of Play event for tomorrow, Wednesday September 24th at 2:00pm PT/5:00pm ET.

The stream, which is said to clock in at over 35 minutes or so, will show off a selection of third-party and indie titles as well as one particular first party title from Housemarque: Saros.

Set up a reminder and check out that stream tomorrow below!

State of Play | September 24, 2025 [English]



State of Play | September 24, 2025 [English]

Watch this video on YouTube

Tune in live this Wednesday for more than 35 minutes of reveals and news from developers around the world. We’ll share new looks at anticipated third-party and indie titles, plus updates from some of our teams at PlayStation Studios – including an extended look at Saros, Housemarque’s mysterious new title arriving next year. Look forward to nearly five minutes of gameplay captured on PS5. The next State of Play begins September 24 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST | September 25 at 6am JST on YouTube and Twitch, and will be broadcast in English with Japanese subtitles also available. See you then!