The last Fatal Fury original returns as Joe Higashi joins Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves this fall

When Garou: Mark of the Wolves released in 1999, players were shocked to see a game in the Fatal Fury franchise without a lot of its cast. Nearly 26 years later Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves seeks to satisfy those jilted by the brand new cast by providing a healthy mix of old and new characters. While the trio who players met in 1991’s Fatal Fury: King of Fighters didn’t quite make it to the base roster of the latest entry…we were promised that younger Bogard and their good friend Joe Hisashi would eventually arrive via DLC. Andy led the pack with his arrival in late June and Joe will come in the middle of the pack as the third DLC character of the game’s season pass.

Seems Joe’s reason to participate isn’t as serious as his compatriots. In fact it seems like he will be pre-occupied with the principal photography of a film based on his life, The Legend of Joe. However that doesn’t mean he’s been slouching with his training…in fact he will have a brand new move which showcases how hardened the body of a Muay Thai practitioner is! For those looking for some teacher and student interactions, you might want to give Joe’s story in Episodes of Southtown (EOST) in which you’ll learn how Preecha came to be Joe’s apprentice.

Joe Higashi will be playable at the Samsung SSD Booth (Booth HALL7-C01, Exhibition Hall 7) during Tokyo Game Show. If you can’t make it to the show you’ll still be able to get your hands on the character as he will be part of the game’s first season pass which is free to owners of any editions of City of the Wolves.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

FATAL FURY: CotW ｜JOE HIGASHI



