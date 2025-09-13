Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection will Test your Might on October 30th, 2025

First off, Digital Eclipse, and Atari, you guys really couldn’t release it 3 days earlier so we could have another Mortal Monday? But at today’s Nintendo Direct we learned that Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection has a release date and it’s going to be October 30th, 2025.

So on the eve of Halloween players can revisit over 20 titles from the Mortal Kombat franchise. Will you spare your sensibilities and play the grey sweat version of Mortal Kombat on SNES…or are you primed to enter a code that will give you the uncensored version on the Genesis? Perhaps you’re a glutton for punishment and will opt to experience the solo adventures of Sub Zero and Jax in the Mythologies (Which really should’ve been Mythology…since there was only ever one of these titles, Don’t Rapjam Vol. 1 me!) and Special Forces. Personally I’m looking forward to diving into the documentary that will be accompanying this game…so I know that’s where I’ll be heading when I get my hands on the game. But what will you do?

Guess we’ll find out when Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection comes to PC, the Xbox, PlayStation and Switch platforms on October 30th 2025.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch 2



