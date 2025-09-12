IGN garners the exclusive rights to air Kojima Productions’ 10th Anniversary Beyond the Strand livestream

!0 years is definitely a milestone worth celebration and for the team at Kojima Productions, they’re going to let the public in on their birthday celebration. Last week we learned that the developer behind the Death Stranding games will be celebrating their first decade of existence and sharing what’s next at an event taking place on September 23rd at the TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills. Tickets for the event were sold via lottery system and those who have secure tickets are in for a wonderful time. What does that leave the rest of us who couldn’t secure tickets? Well the studio did promise the whole affair will be livestreamed and details will be revealed at a later date and well…that later date has arrived.

IGN, a company that is no stranger to covering the exploits of Hideo Kojima and his company will be tapped to air the special on their site as well as their YouTube channel. Given the show will be hosted by Hideo Kojima himself, I don’t think we’ll be seeing IGN personalities pop up…so other than getting a ton of views on their website/YouTube channel, I’m not quite sure what the benefits the company is getting. Also how did The Game Awards lose out on these airing rights? Either way It’s good to know where we can tune in to learn what’s next for Kojima Productions.

Beyond the Strand will air exclusively on IGN.com and their YouTube Channel on September 23rd 12am EST/September 22nd 9pm PST.