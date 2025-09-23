The Evernight Blooms in Honkai: Star Rail Version 3.6

Roughly 6 weeks have passed since the last Honkai: Star Rail version update released, which means HoYoverse has had yet another stellar Special Program showcasing the exciting new content coming in the next patch.

This upcoming Version 3.6, titled “Back to Earth in Evernight”, releases September 24th. Trailblazers will once again reunite with familiar faces from the Astral Express, but they may not be the same visages you’re accustomed to. Alongside long-awaited arrivals of two new characters, there’s a wealth of new content.

Version 3.6 introduces two major events in this patch: “Anomaly Arbitration” and “Colorful Mayhem”. Colorful Mayhem promises to be an energetic and fun experience packed with seasonal fun to be experienced in a multiplayer setting, whereas Anomaly Arbitration is a high-difficulty team-building focused combat event. Are you a Trailblazer that prefers to enjoy some minigames or a battle-hardened master eager to put their teams to the test? Version 3.6 has you covered on both ends of the spectrum there.

Of course, no team-building is complete without new characters to add to the ever-growing roster of Honkai: Star Rail, right? March 7th returns as a striking new character “Evernight”, while Dan Heng makes his re-re-debut as Dan Heng • Permansor Terra. Dan Heng • Permansor Terra will be given entirely for free to players who have reached Trailblaze Level 3 or above, so prepare to add this powerful new form of Dan Heng to your team.

Evernight continues to follow March 7th’s Ice element, but instead of Preservation or The Hunt like before, Evernight will be following the Path of Remembrance. According to Evernight, she exists as the forgotten past of March all the while existing to protect her future. She excels at fighting alongside multiple memosprites, making her invaluable to teams featuring multiple of them. While slotted onto the team, Evernight can boost the CRIT DMG of all memosprites, scaling with the number of them on the team. When she summons her memosprite “Evey”, she gains “Memoria”. The more stacks of Memoria she obtains, the higher Evey’s damage will be. Once Evernight and Evey gain enough Memoria stacks, Evey will take action and deal damage to all enemies on the field. Evernight’s Ultimate ability puts Evey into an enhanced state, further increasing damage and enabling Evernight to acquire more Memoria per skill usage, in turn even further boosting Evey’s damage. Evernight and her memosprite Evey are a powerful duo, further bolstered by having more Path of Remembrance characters on the field at a time. She’s an invaluable addition to any team built around memosprites.

The other highly-anticipated character from the Astral Express making yet another re-debut is Dan Heng. He returns as Dan Heng • Permansor Terrae, a powerful new Path of Preservation character. After wielding the Azure Dragon’s power of Imbibitor Lunae, he unlocks his own power of Permansor Terrae. With this newfound strength, he can further provide protection to the team. He can select a teammate to select them as the “Bondmate”, summoning a Souldragon for them and generating a stackable shield for all allies on field. When the Souldragon acts, it can dispel one debuff from every ally and grants an additional shield. When Dan Heng unleashes his Ultimate ability, he deals damage to all enemies and grants even more shield for the team. Alongside this damage and extra shield, the Souldragon becomes enhanced. When it acts, it performs a follow-up attack against all enemies and deals damage scaled on the stats of its bondmate’s combat abilities. Deal as much damage as you can and unleash the devastating power of this Path of Preservation character and his Souldragon.

Version 3.6 of Honkai: Star Rail plans to release on September 24th with server maintenance taking place the night before, so be sure to plan ahead and keep your Stellar Jade close. With two new exciting character additions, new events, and even more exhilarating story, Version 3.6 continues to show why Star Rail keeps on making moves and becoming better and better. You can download the update early on all platforms, including PC, iOS, Android, Epic Games, and PS5.