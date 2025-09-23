Stay up late to check out the latest from RGG Studio as RGG Summit 2025 debuts on September 23rd, 2025

Is Like a Dragon/Yakuza Kiwami 3 inevitable? If an errant listing on RGG Studio’ website is to be believed, I guess that’s what we’ll be getting at tonight’s edition of the RGG Summit 2025. Set to air September 23rd at 8pm PST/11pm EST, we’ll probably get a glimpse of what the studio is going to showcase at the upcoming Tokyo Game Show that’s set to take place later this week (September 25th to the 28th).

If Kazuma Kiryu’s Okinawan adventures isn’t in our immediate feature, perhaps this showcase will give us new glimpses of Stranger than Heaven, or Virtua Fighter 6. For a studio that’s had a string of years in which they had an annual release in their Like a Dragon franchise it feels weird that we’ll be entering 2026 without a new entry. Nonetheless the Summit will be a must watch for any RGG Studio fan as we’ll be gorging on plenty of information regarding the studio’s upcoming output.

Catch the RGG Summit 2025 live or on VOD via the SEGA Twitch or @SEGA_WEST YouTube Channel.

