Skate Story is set to shatter demons on the Switch 2 too

Rejoice skating game fans who are looking for a unique and stylish demon shattering action title for the Nintendo Switch 2 (and other previously announced platforms — PS5 and PC), Sam Eng’s Skate Story is officially coming to Nintendo’s next gen platform as well! To celebrate the announcement, Devolver Digital dropped an announcement trailer, new Switch 2 screens and more.

One thing we do not have is an official release date as of yet, but the game is still schedule to drop this year. See the official site here, and check out that new media below.

Skate Story is Grinding onto Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025!

In Skate Story, you are a demon in the Underworld, made out of glass and pain. The Devil has given you a skateboard with a simple deal: Skate to the Moon and swallow it — and you shall be freed… and all of this is on the go? Sick. Carve through the ashen depths of the underworld, pulling off breathtaking tricks while shattering demons and rescuing lost souls from eternal damnation. Every kickflip and ollie brings you one step closer to breaking your unholy curse. Did we mention it is absolutely gorgeous?