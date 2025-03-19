Skate Story will tell its tale on the PS5 in 2025

With GDC 2025 in full swing, Sony revealed at their PS Indie Day presentation 5 indie games coming to the PlayStation platform and one of them is a title I’ve had my eye on for a while.

Skate Story from solo developer Sam Eng has you playing a skater made of glass that needs to skate and consume the moon to fulfill a deal with the devil. The game originally announced for PC will now expand its reach by releasing on the PlayStation 5 sometime in 2025. To commemorate the announcement, Sam was featured on the PlayStation blog where he explained the game’s premise and gameplay mechanics. We were also treated to a new trailer featuring another song from Blood Cultures (I still haven’t gotten Set it on Fire out of my head). We’re also shown the skater’s journey through Hell won’t be one devoid of “friendly” faces and that the underworld might have a better public transportation system than the United States…

Devour the moon and beat the devil at his own game when Skate Story manuals onto PC and PlayStation 5 in 2025.

Skate Story | Overlord Trailer

Skate Story screens:

