Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection review for PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch, PC

Platform: PS5

Also On: Xbox Series X, Switch, PC

Publisher: Atari

Developer: Limited Run Games

Medium: Digital / Physical

Players: 1

Online: No

ESRB: E

Bubsy the Bobcat. If those three words don’t invoke shivers or a feeling of disgust, then consider yourself lucky. You see, Bubsy was supposed to be the new “Mascot with Attitude” similar to Sonic the Hedgehog, but ultimately ended up making a lackluster game that not many people enjoyed. But he didn’t stop with just one game, they made a sequel, a handheld version (strangely based on the sequel) a third adventure on the Atari Jaguar and even a PlayStation 3D platformer (more of this one later). Needless to say, none of these game were ever well received.

Now, Limited Run and Atari have gathered every version of Bubsy that was unleashed on to the world in the ’90s and compiled them into one “Convenient” Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection. While the games might be … well, Bubsy, the collection itself is very well done.

As mentioned, with this collection you get all of the Bubsy games that have been released. The first game is Bubsy: Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind, and was released on the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. You get both versions of the game and you will notice subtle differences in the animation and music between the two. You take control of Bubsy as he collects balls of yarn, jumps on alien enemies and tries to make it to the goal. All of these tasks are easier said than done, as the controls are slippery and terrible. You can lose a life if you fall from too high or jump to far, or by running to fast into a wall. You will also die if you jump on an enemy wrong (which seems to be random) and if you run out of time in a level. Basically, think Sonic The Hedgehog where you can’t run fast, no rings to collect to give you a second chance and everything can kill you instantly. Bubsy is a little chatterbox as well, and his one liners don’t add anything. You WILL get annoyed with him in every way possible. You have options to play the game in 4:3 native or 16:9 stretched. You can also add Scanlines and have a colorful border if you want (4:3 only).

Somehow, a Sequel simply titled “Bubsy II” was released, and it featured all of the same problems that the first one had, except now there are maze levels where you can get lost the second you start playing. Bubsy is still the same chatterbox he was in the original game and yes, you will want to shut him up. It’s generally not fun and feels like a chore to play. Again, you get your choice of the Sega Genesis or Super Nintendo versions and of the same extra features that are available for the first game also apply here.

Next up is the only Portable version of the bungling bobcat, strangely titled “Bubsy II”. While it’s loosely based on the sequel, it’s basically a new game with even more control issues and super ugly graphics. This one is so terrible that the Collection ITSELF says you shouldn’t play this game in the description. Even when you select it from the menu, the collection asks “Are You Sure?”. You know the game is bad if the developers of the collection itself are warning you not to play it. If you want, you can change the screen size slightly and add a filter that looks closer to the original Game Boy screen, but you won’t be playing this one long enough to care really. The only redeeming quality about this is that Bubsy doesn’t talk.

Later on in the 90’s, they tried again with Bubsy, bringing out 2 more games. The first one for the Atari Jaguar is called “Bubsy in Fractured Furry Tales”. Unfortunately, the same issues that plagued the first two games are present here as well. Gameplay remains largely the same and is not improved at all. The graphics are a little brighter and slightly better animated than the previous two games, but you’ll be dying so much and getting so frustrated with everything that many won’t notice. What’s worse with this one is now Bubsy seems to not be able to shut is trap AT ALL now, and is constantly talking thanks to the Jaguar’s 64 bit technology. You’d think they would use the extra memory and power to make a fun and playable game, but sadly no. The same extra options from the original games are also available here, but they don’t help.

Now, the worst game in this collection is Bubsy 3D, his one and only PlayStation outing. Everything is in 3D now, including the bobcat himself, and he along with everything else in this game looks terrible and unfinished. You run around a slightly open 3D area with no textures and things to collect with some scattered enemies to fight, while looking for the level exit. The control is atrocious here, as it’s old style “tank” controls. When you press up, Bubsy moves forward no matter which direction the camera is facing. So you have to position him correctly so you don’t get confused as to where he’ll fun. This is insane when trying to pick up items or attacking enemies. When you try to jump, the camera goes into an ariel top down mode, making it hard for you to position your landing. You almost always take damage when you try to attack an enemy. It’s terrible, horrible and should not be played by anyone. It seems limited Run and Atari knew how bad this game controlled, so they included “Bubsy 3D Purrfected version”. This is the same game, with way better 3D control. This makes the game more playable, but it’s still just a bad 3D platformer that looks like it was never finished.

The extras found in this collection do their best to make up for the fact that this is a collection of bad games. You do get a ton of Artwork and promotion material to look at, as well as soundtracks from all of the games. There is also a Japanese release of the First Bubsy game for the Sega Mega Drive you can play. It’s the same game all around, just in Japanese. Yes Bubsy spouts his one liners in Japanese in this release. It’s kind of a rare find so I’m glad they included it here. The “best” extra that they included is the Bubsy Cartoon Pilot that aired only once on USA television. Yes, at some point there was going to be a Bubsy cartoon series, but this pilot was the only one that ever saw the light of day. it’s a piece of unknown history that many have never seen.

Overall, Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection is a fine, well put together collection that sadly features not so fantastic games. If your curious about how bad Bubsy game are, or if you like being frustrated with terrible control and gameplay, then you will find something to like, or absolutely hate here. If you are not a fan of Bubsy, then you won’t be interested in anything in this collection. I’m giving this props for being a well presented collection but the subject matter is just not very good. I mean, it’s Bubsy, thats basically all you need to know.

Score: 7