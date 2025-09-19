Lil Gator Game shows off In The Dark expansion in new trailer

Even though it’s been a couple of years since I played Lil Gator Game, I still think about it regularly. The game may have only taken a few hours to finish, but there was something about its adorableness that makes it impossible to forget (in a good way, of course).

Which is why I’m so excited to see that Lil Gator Game will be getting an expansion, In The Dark, early in the new year. In The Dark is promising to be around the same size as the original game, bringing with it a new story, new quests, and new friends. As you can see in the trailer below, it looks like it carries on in the same spirit as Lil Gator Game, which means that In The Dark — currently slated for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch — is sure to be a must-play.

Lil Gator Game: In the Dark DLC | Release Window Trailer

