Pac-Man World 2 Re-PAC powers up the hype machine with a new gameplay trailer

The hype for Pac-Man’s 45th anniversary is still going strong, so Bandai Namco is keeping the excitement going for the upcoming remake of their 3D platformer sequel, Pac-Man World 2 Re-PAC.

The game is launching in a matter of weeks at this point, so we have a brand new trailer that shows off a variety of gameplay elements including new mechanics, expanded levels, voice over acting and more. Pac-Man World 2 Re-PAC is heading to PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms (including the Switch 2) along with the PC of course, on September 26th, 2025.

PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC – Gameplay Trailer



Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. today released a new trailer showcasing the many features and enhancements coming in PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC, a loving remake of one of the most popular PAC-MAN games of all time. Packed with exciting action-platformer game play and featuring charming nods to the iconic character’s classic games, the title powers up the original with significantly enhanced visuals, all-new game play mechanics, new and expanded levels, and VO acting for all the main characters. PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC is slated for release on September 26, 2025, and is available now for pre-orders on PlayStation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam. For more information and to preorder the game, visit www.bandainamcoent.com/games/pac-man-world-2-re-pac.