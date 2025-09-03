Play The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit before it hits the NES on October 23rd!

Cheesesteaks aren’t the only thing worthwhile about Philadelphia, another thing I’m fond of from the City of Brotherly Love is Retroware, the pixel loving publisher of games such as Eagle Island Twist, Iron Meat, Prison City and the upcoming Toxic Crusaders as well as the subject of this news post, The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit.

Developed by frequent Retroware collaborator and glizzy enthusiast Programancer we’re finally getting a true retro Angry Video Game Nerd experience which can run on a Nintendo Entertainment System. However before you can get your hands on a cart which you’ll need to blow on to get it to work (via Mega Cat Studios and Limited Run Games), players can enjoy this game on modern platforms and PCs beginning on October 23rd 2025, which will feature levels which has the nerd taking on enemies in places like “a ghoul-infested graveyard, a killer cyborg factory, ultraviolent Victorian villages”. In between levels you’ll even be treated to brand new vignettes featuring the man himself James Rolfe (Wow, not only does this game “include” Pepsi-Man, they even lifted the live action interstitials concept from the mascot’s 1999 PlayStation 1 game).

If waiting nearly two months is too much, you can sate yourself by checking out the game’s demo on Steam which will give you access to two of the levels you’ll find in the final release. For everyone else you can experience a true retro AVGN game when Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit comes to PC, the Xbox, PlayStation and Switch platforms on October 23rd 2025.

Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit – Release Date Trailer



