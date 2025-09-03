Cronos: The New Dawn celebrates its early access release with a haunting launch trailer

Bloober Team’s original dystopian sci-fi/retro-futuristic survival horror title, Cronos: The New Dawn, is essentially here (as a Digital Deluxe pre-order Early Access perk for the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC), so it’s appropriate that they dropped an official launch trailer and more info about the full game release.

Cronos: The New Dawn is set to be available on digital storefronts on Friday, September 5th for everyone else, including Nintendo Switch 2 players, and there will be PS5 and Switch 2 physical editions available on September 19th and October 21st, respectively. See some details of that below.

Otherwise, prep yourself for the launch with the new trailer below.

Cronos: The New Dawn | Launch Trailer



A Bold New Chapter in Survival Horror From the acclaimed developers of the SILENT HILL 2 remake, Bloober Team presents Cronos: The New Dawn — a third-person survival horror experience like no other. Set in the haunting ruins of New Dawn, a world inspired by Nowa Huta, a real historical district in Kraków, Poland, the game unfolds across two timelines: a post-apocalyptic future decaying in despair, and the gritty, industrial 1980s reality. This powerful duality blends retro realism, dystopian sci-fi, and a retro-futuristic atmosphere to create a deeply immersive world filled with tension, mystery, and terror. Early Access Begins — Step into the Ruins Bloober Team invites players to descend into the unforgiving world of New Dawn with the launch of early access today for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Step into the hunting suit of The Traveler — an enigmatic agent of the Collective, sent into zones scarred by the Change, a cataclysmic event that shattered time, memory, and flesh. What remains is a world suspended between past and future — haunted, hostile, and unravelling. Survival is anything but certain. Cross-Platform Digital Launch Sept. 5 with Physical Editions Coming Soon The game will officially launch digitally across all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch 2 system, on Sept. 5 at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. CEST. The Digital Deluxe Edition ($69.99), now available for preorder (Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S), provides 48-hour early access. This means that if you preorder the Deluxe Edition today, Sept. 3, you can start playing Cronos right away. It includes everything from the Digital Standard Edition plus additional: Bonus resources: handgun ammo, shotgun shells, energy packs

Three exclusive Traveler skins

Digital artbook and official soundtrack Physical Editions ($59.99) for both PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2, produced in partnership with Americas physical distributor Skybound Games, are also now available for pre-order at select retailers including GameStop and Amazon. In addition to physical copies of the standard base game, these will include a unique Traveler skin and access to a cache of valuable digital supplies, along with a set of collectible physical stickers inspired by Cronos’ haunting world. In the Americas, the PlayStation 5 Physical Edition will be available Sept. 19 and the Nintendo Switch 2 Physical Edition will be available on Oct. 21. The newly revealed launch trailer offers a chilling, final glimpse into never-before-seen locations, grotesque new enemies, and the escalating horrors awaiting players in the shadows. Starting today, players can also watch special developer streams of the game, available on Steam.