Naked Rain reveals that Nova City is quite the wild place in Ananta demo footage released ahead of TGS

Open world action RPGs seems to be quite a popular genre to develop for and it seems Naked Rain is pulling from a variety of other genres with their title Ananta. We saw a gameplay trailer released earlier in the week which shows combo and stealth action akin the the Batman Arkham series, gunplay and character swapping which seems to crib what Rockstar did with GTA5 and even traversal that would make a certain web crawler green with envy.

Well if that gameplay trailer didn’t sate your need for Ananta information, the developer released a gameplay video which gives us a vertical slice of an in-game mission. We get to see the game’s Arkham-ish hand to hand combat, and we get little context as to why our protagonist has ebony tendrils or what the ACD is. After knocking out a couple of gang members, our protagonist is bailed out by Lykaia, a member of the Nova City Crime Agency. The duo is then pursued by the gang leading to a cross city action sequence featuring QTEs ending with an explosive conclusion.

The title which was originally revealed as Project Mugen in 2023 is shaping up to be quite an experience. Hopefully we’ll have a release window soon, but if you want to be kept in the know, feel free to visit the game’s official site and pre-register for the title.

Ananta | Gameplay Video



