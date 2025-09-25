Nintendo eShop Update – Hades II, FC 26, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC

There’s a jam-packed, and well-rounded selection new Nintendo eShop titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including the Switch and Switch 2 versions of Hades II and EA Sports FC 26, along with Switch releases Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC and many others.

There’s a selection of new Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Classics hitting Nintendo Switch Online, and also mobile players can pick up the spinoff title Fire Emblem Shadows, and there’s a Nintendo Music update with new tracks from Zelda II and DK Bananza as well.

As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here: www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.