Nintendo eShop Update – Hades II, FC 26, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC

There’s a jam-packed, and well-rounded selection new Nintendo eShop titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including the Switch and Switch 2 versions of Hades II and EA Sports FC 26, along with Switch releases Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC and many others.
There’s a selection of new Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Classics hitting Nintendo Switch Online, and also mobile players can pick up the spinoff title Fire Emblem Shadows, and there’s a Nintendo Music update with new tracks from Zelda II and DK Bananza as well.
As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here: www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Hades II – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – Battle beyond the Underworld in Hades II – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, an action-packed roguelike dungeon crawler that reacts to your every setback and accomplishment. Play as the Princess of the Underworld, and explore a bigger, deeper mythic world to vanquish the Titan of Time with the full might of Olympus behind you. Experience the game at 120 fps in TV mode on the Nintendo Switch 2 system with a compatible television and enjoy cross-save compatibility between the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch and PC versions. Hades II – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition launches first for consoles digitally on Nintendo Switch 2 today! Hades II is also available on the Nintendo Switch system starting today.
- EA SPORTS FC 26 – The Club is yours in EA SPORTS FC 26! Play your way with the overhauled gameplay experience powered by community feedback. Plus, experience Manager Live Challenges for the new season with fresh and authentic storylines, and Archetypes inspired by greats of the game. Hit the pitch when EA SPORTS FC 26 launches Sept. 26 on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.
- Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Classics1:
- KLONOA Empire of Dreams – The ruler of a distant empire suffers from a serious case of sleepless nights. In his torment, Emperor Jillius passes a law forbidding his loyal subjects from ever dreaming again! One morning, our hero Klonoa and his friend Huepow find themselves in front of the emperor, charged with dreaming of adventure. As punishment for their crimes, they must defeat the four monsters that plague the lands. Play as Klonoa and take down enemies with the ever-trusty Wind Bullet. Solve puzzles and collect helpful items like stars as you jump your way through 40 incredible stages! Help Klonoa in his journey to redeem himself and find out just why dreams have become so taboo… KLONOA Empire of Dreams is available today for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.
- Mr. Driller 2 – Join Susumu and Anna as a mysterious outbreak of Blocks threatens the world’s existence once more. Armed with a mighty drill, dig deep through multicolored blocks until you reach safety. Not all blocks will be breakable, so be careful that the blocks you break don’t cause others to fall on you or cut off your Air Supply! Scramble to grab air capsules for a recharge, and you’ll be just fine to reach your goal. How deep can you dig underground? Drill to your heart’s content in three modes: Mission Driller, Endless Driller and Time Attack Driller! Mr. Driller 2 is available today for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.
Pre-orders:
- FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – Step back into the story of ambition, betrayal and honor that defined a generation in this iconic RPG. Featuring fully voiced dialogue, enhanced graphics and multiple gameplay improvements, players can lead their party in exhilarating encounters where strategic positioning and forward planning determine the outcome. Use the varied terrain of 3D battlefields to your advantage, skillfully manipulate the turn order, and victory will be yours for the taking! FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition launches Sept. 30 for Nintendo Switch 2, with a Nintendo Switch version also launching on the same day. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
Nintendo Mobile:
- Fire Emblem Shadows – Choose your path and get ready to experience a brand-new Fire Emblem spin-off game – featuring a new style of tactical battle that combines social deduction and role-playing! Meet a new cast of disciple characters, experience the story from two perspectives, and engage in fast-paced, real-time tactical battles for three players where social deduction is a key component. Work to root out the traitorous shadow disciple … or deceive your “allies” as the shadow allegiant yourself. Download Fire Emblem Shadows today on App Store and Google Play Store and start playing for free2!
Nintendo Music:
- The Key to Valor – Caught in a deep slumber like Princess Zelda? Wake yourself up with the epic soundtracks to the Zelda II: The Adventure of Link (NES) and Zelda II: The Adventure of Link (Famicom Disk System) games – available now on Nintendo Music3, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks! Gear up for adventure with recognizable tunes such as “Title Theme,” “Great Palace Theme” and more. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
- B-A-N-A-N-A-S – Enjoy some smash hits with nine tracks from the Donkey Kong Bananza game, available now as a special release playlist on Nintendo Music!
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
My Nintendo Store:
- The Nintendo Switch 2 system is now available to purchase on the official My Nintendo Store: https://www.nintendo.com/us/gaming-systems/switch-2/.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch 2:
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile
- Airborne Justice – Available Sept. 26
- Animal Strikers – Available Sept. 29
- Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian – Available Sept. 26
- Buildest – Available Oct. 1
- Car Stunt Hero Simulator 2025 – Available Sept. 26
- Chained Up Together – Available Sept. 30
- Cladun X3 – Available Sept. 26
- Class of Heroes: The Ultimate Trilogy
- Clothing Boutique Simulator : Store Manager
- Court of Darkness: Temptation’s Kiss
- DETECTIVE – Scene Crime
- Drift Highway: Retro Console Edition
- Endoparasitic
- Extremely Powerful Capybaras
- Gearbits – Available Sept. 26
- Grief like a stray dog – Available Sept. 26
- Hyper Team Recon
- Jamboy, a Jelly-cious Hero
- JellyFish Girls
- Kingdom Shell
- LEGO Party! – Available Sept. 30
- Love, Ghostie – Available Oct. 1
- Mai: Child of Ages
- Mamorukun ReCurse!
- Maxi Trucks Racing
- Meteorfall: Krumit’s Tale – Available Sept. 26
- MOUTHOLE – Available Sept. 30
- NBA BOUNCE – Available Sept. 26
- Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny – Available Sept. 30
- Ninja Ming
- Notice Me Leena-senpai! – Available Oct. 1
- Off-the-Ground Survival – Available Oct. 1
- Only Go Up 2
- Out of Moves: Another Try
- PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC – Available Sept. 26
- Path of Legends
- Penguin Panic! – Available Oct. 1
- Road Cafe Simulator
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – Available Sept. 26
- Scribed castle – Available Sept. 26
- Sherlock Spot DX – Available Sept. 26
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
- SPACE HOLE
- Super Long Cat
- The Beast and the Princess
- The Order of the Snake Scale
- Tidy Toys
- Trippy Trader: Schedule & Sell Candy
- UNI 2
- Viking Colony Builder Valhalla – Available Sept. 27