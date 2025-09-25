We’re going back to Okinawa as the RGG Summit announces Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties



Shortly before the RGG Summit 2025 was announced, an eagle-eyed social media user discovered a reference to Yakuza Kiwami 3, giving fans the notion that Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio will be remaking the 3rd entry in their Yakuza/Like a Dragon Franchise. Well the summit aired last night and the team just revealed it as if they didn’t let the cat out of the bag through an errant website update.

This title coincides with the 20th anniversary of the series and utilizes the developer’s Dragon Engine to give this adventure in southern Japanese island a fresh new look. Along with the retelling of Kazuma Kiryu’s tale, we will be getting a new mode which follows one of the most beloved antagonists of the franchise, Yoshitaka Mine. Dark Ties will be a standalone tale that can be played without having to experience Yakuza 3 and will give players greater insights into the latter.

The lengthy RGG Summit and the RGG Direct provides plenty of details of what players can expect from this combo title and if you’re a fan of RGG studios you certainly owe yourself a viewing to get a grasp of what you can expect when the title releases in early 2026.

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties is coming to PC, Switch 2, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms on February 12th, 2026.

