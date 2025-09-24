Kojima Productions and Niantic Spatial team up to “Redefine Immersive Entertainment”

Niantic, best known for Pokémon Go and other location-based augmented reality experiences and Kojima Productions are officially teaming up for a project which they claim will “Redefine Immersive Entertainment”.

The announcement was made during the Beyond The Strand event celebrating Kojima Productions big 10th anniversary, and it sounds as if the collaboration will attempt to provide for a next generation type of app that will somehow provide for “real-world storytelling and interaction” by utilizing geospatial AI technology. They also dropped a teaser trailer, which doesn’t really answer much (real world Death Stranding missions?), but we’re still excited to see where they are going with this team up!

See the teaser below, and hopefully we’ll have more to report on in the near future.

KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS and Niantic Spatial: A New Dawn



At Beyond The Strand, a celebration of KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS 10th anniversary, Hideo Kojima was joined by a surprise guest, Niantic Spatial CEO John Hanke. On stage the pair announced a new technology partnership that will leverage Niantic Spatial’s geospatial AI technology to bring Hideo Kojima’s iconic storytelling into the real world. The collaboration marks a significant moment for both companies and a shared vision to push the boundaries of what’s possible in interactive storytelling. For KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, it’s a bold expansion into new forms of media beyond traditional gaming. For Niantic Spatial, it underlines the potential of geospatial AI technology to transform how people and machines understand and interact with the physical world. “At Niantic Spatial, we’re building a living model of the world that people and machines can talk to, creating a new canvas for real-world storytelling and interaction,” said John Hanke, CEO of Niantic Spatial. “We are delighted to be working with KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS to explore what our combined creativity and innovation can accomplish for new and existing fans.”