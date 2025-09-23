Besides the fierce action, colorful characters, I would have to say music helps give Guilty Gear its distinctive identity. With Arc System Work’s move to make the franchise a cross media IP, the company released a digital album of music featuring characters which featured heavily in Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers. Well it seems the reception to this digital album was strong enough that we are getting a second volume.

This volume is called Rise and Rock and its cover features the Valentine sisters, Ramlethal and Elphelt illustrated by hncl aka Hungry Clicker. Get Over Nightmares, the rival theme for father and son, Ky and Sin Kiske will also see its first release on this digital album. For a full track listing for this title please refer to this list below.

KY vs SIN – “Get Over Nightmares”

RAMLETHAL – “Necessary Discrepancy”

TESTAMENT – “Like a Weed, Naturally, as a Matter of Course”

NAGORIYUKI – “What do you fight for”

FAUST – “Alone Infection”

SIN – “The Hourglass”

NAGORIYUKI – “Crawl”

MAY – “The Disaster of Passion”

BEDMAN? – “The Circle”

BAIKEN – “Mirror of the World”

A.B.A – “Symphony”

ELPHELT – “Extras”

Give the album a listen on the streaming service of your choice here.

Guilty Gear -STRIVE- is available now on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platform.