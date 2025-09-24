Knock twice to check out a new teaser for Kojima Productions’ original Xbox title, OD

Remember that big, exciting announcement from Kojima Productions and Xbox Studios for original game known as “OD”? That was back in December 2023, and thanks to the Beyond The Strand event, we finally got a new Knock teaser trailer for the game and a poster.

Featuring the voice and likenesses of Sophia Lillis, Udo Kier and Hunter Schafer, the teaser for OD still doesn’t show or tell us much beyond showing some creepy, photorealistic visuals of some sort of sinister ritual and a few lines of partially redacted teaser text. The poster calls out that it is “For All Players and Screamers”. So by design, that’s all we have to go on at the moment, but since it’s a Kojima trailer you know it’s worth taking a peek at. Hopefully the title will be full revealed in the near future.

OD – KNOCK Teaser Trailer – 4K



See the new poster and art too, below.

