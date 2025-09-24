Capcom’s TGS 2025 presentation was full of goodies

In light of Tokyo Game Show 2025 having kicked off, we’ll be seeing lots of news and announcements from publishers and developers for the next several days, including a State of Play from Sony, we saw the RGG Summit for the Like a Dragon franchise last night, and way more to come. Capcom’s event kicked off this morning with update after update, so let’s dive into what was shown.

Pragmata

Capcom started off the show with some Pragmata gameplay, showcasing more of this mysterious title. We saw some third person shooter gameplay with some in-combat hacking, all sorts of upgrades, and some different weapons we’ll get to play with throughout the game. Stuff like a railgun, a decoy generator, a shotgun, etc. The hacking appears to let you disable enemies, open them up for critical hits, lower their defenses, and more. It was reinforced that Pragmata will be dropping on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam in 2026. A playable demo will be available throughout TGS this weekend for those in attendance.

PRAGMATA - Shelter Overview

Mega Man Starforce Legacy Collection

Following more Pragmata details, Capcom showed off the Mega Man Starforce Legacy Collection. They showed off the unique card system to let you fine tune battles how you want, as well as adding some assist modes and bonus cards to further increase your deck building options. Online PVP matches are in the game, including both casual and ranked matches. Capcom also added a full gallery full of illustrations, a music player including all of the Starforce games’ soundtracks with new bonus compositions, and a way to play the game in both its original style or an enhanced resolution visual style.

Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection – Extended Announce Trailer

Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 shows off its Year 3 updates, including Sagat’s return as a playable DLC fighter. SF6’s Monster Hunter Wilds collab is also detailed with characters having special EX colors based on the monsters from Wilds. They also mention the C. Viper exclusive fighting pass, as well as C. Viper’s addition into Street Fighter 6. We got to see a gameplay trailer with her, showcasing her new moveset and outfit in action. Viper boasts a fiery and electrifying moveset and her classic suit attire as an alternate outfit. C. Viper is slated for release on October 15th, but you can play as her early at Capcom’s Tokyo Game Show booth. Street Fighter 6 is also getting a unique collaboration event with a classic visual novel Banshee’s Last Cry. It will include a special mode in the Battle Hub, as well as cosmetics for players to unlock. The collaboration will be a free addition to Street Fighter 6, so anybody that owns the game can enjoy this new content. Additionally, Zangeif will be receiving his new outfit with Outfit 4 alongside the release of C. Viper. Zangeif is going full mecha, and getting some sort of collaboration with metal band Cavalera Conspiracy. Finally, Capcom announced details about the Capcom Pro Tour for 2025, detailing information about the Street Fighter league.

Ace Attorney Trilogy

In a shock to probably everyone, the Ace Attorney Trilogy is getting a free title update with bonus modes and features. One of the new additions is a Gallery mode, featuring art, a scene creator, and a music player for fans to enjoy. You can listen to tracks from across the whole trilogy, browse all sorts of art made for the game, and take a look at the game’s animations from all sorts of scenes. The music player even includes select tracks from the arrangement albums previously only available on CD! Capcom is also adding an Episode Selector, letting you replay existing episodes from various checkpoints throughout them, making it easier to drop back in and play your favorite parts of the games. There is also a “Story Mode”, enabling the game to automatically advance and solve the puzzles for you if you just want to relax and enjoy a fun and wacky story. They’ve also announced two new languages being supported, those being Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese. It’s all a big free title update dropping on November 19th on all platforms you can play the Ace Attorney Phoenix Wright trilogy on.

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - Title Update Trailer

Resident Evil Requiem

Naturally, it’s no Capcom showcase without more information about Resident Evil. Requiem has us play as FBI investigator Grace Ashcroft in both first and third person perspectives, depending on which you prefer. Grace will have to uncover the truth of the Raccoon City incident from all the way back in Resident Evil 2 and 3.

Capcom announced that Resident Evil Requiem will be playable on 4 different platforms: PS5, Desktop PC, Laptop PC, and Nintendo Switch 2. They remind us once more that Resident Evil Requiem is releasing on February 26th, 2026, and that the Nintendo Switch 2 is getting both Resident Evil VII and Resident Evil Village in their Gold Edition versions. Those will release the same day as Requiem in 2026.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

After showing us more details about Resident Evil Requiem, we were shown a new trailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword. This new story trailer offers up some fresh information on this new Onimusha game, going a bit more over the Oni gauntlet that keeps our protagonist, Musashi, alive. Still no release date, but we do know it’s still slated for a 2026 release. Starting on Friday, Onimusha: Way of the Sword will be playable via a demo for attendees. Visit the official site for more details as time goes on.

Monster Hunter

Ryozo Tsujimoto-san, the producer of the Monster Hunter series, showed up to grant us new information about the soon-to-release Title Update 3, a reveal of the Elder Dragon returning to the series after a long time away in Title Update 4, and more information about Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection. We also get a trailer for the Final Fantasy XIV x Monster Hunter Wilds collaboration event, showcasing the Dark Knight armor and weapon, Omega in action, and the Pictomancer job from Final Fantasy XIV showing itself off in Wilds. Title Update 3 will be released on Monday, September 29th. To start the Final Fantasy XIV collaboration story event, you will need to be at least Hunter Rank 41 and have completed the main mission “What Lies Ahead”. Characters from Eorzea make their way to the Guiding Lands, including fan favorite from the Omega Protocol raids, Alpha the Chocobo. Both Dark Knight and Pictomancer will be playable jobs during this collab event.

Joining Omega Planetes to terrorize Hunters, Arch-Tempered Nu Udra is joining the fray. There’s also new DLC being brought in, including 4 free gestures and a paid Cosmetic DLC Pack 3. It brings new outfits and even new quest complete animations to further customize your hunts. It also seems to include music selection for your camps and generally new camp customization options. There’s also paid DLC content separate from packs, and new event quests. There is also a new Festival of Accord, this one being the Dreamspell event. This event includes a ton of Halloween-themed rewards and will feature a themed Grand Hub. TGS attendees can do the Omega hunt early at the Capcom booth. Capcom plans to introduce more end-game content in Title Update 4, with that slated to release in December. Finally, they revealed the Elder Dragon making its long-awaited return in Monster Hunter Wilds. Gogmazios returns to Monster Hunter in Title Update 4.

After the boatload of new information on Monster Hunter Wilds information, a new trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection was shown off, going into more depth about the story we can expect to experience. For those that haven’t played the Stories games, they’re actually very good RPGs worth giving a shot if you’re a fan of Monster Hunter. Stories 3 was given a release date of March 13th, 2026. We also saw some of the monsters appearing in the game, including Chatacabra and Rey Dau. According to the director, they focused more on the riding of monsters, as well as making the monsters have a bit more interaction in the world. Riding monsters is more focused on, making them more interesting and giving them more depth than before. The classic rock-paper-scissors style of combat also returns, and upon depleting an enemy’s Wyvernsoul gauge, you can perform the new Synchro Rush, dealing devastating damage to your enemies. There will be a future in-depth look at the hatching and raising of Monsties in the future that they ask we please be patient and look forward to.

Conclusion

To wrap up their TGS presentation, Capcom announced the 40th anniversary website, Capcom Town. Additionally, there is also currently a 50% off sale for Street Fighter 6, letting players interested in the game get in right before Crimson Viper drops for a cheaper price. The website will allow you to play classic games, including Mega Man 3 and Demon’s Crest, with all sorts of stuff for fans of Capcom’s legacy to sink their teeth into. Capcom provided lots of in-depth looks at upcoming titles, and if that doesn’t get you excited for Onimusha, Monster Hunter, Resident Evil, and Street Fighter, I don’t know what will!