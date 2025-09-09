It seems Sonic the Hedgehog will work with any apparel brand as he teams up with Steady Hands for a line of monochrome tees

Seems Sonic the Hedgehog fans really have a smorgasbord of options when it comes to merchandise of their favorite quilled mammal. Fresh off of announcing a partnership with Market Studios for clothing and merch, he’s sped off to sign another deal with Steady Hands for a line of 5 monochrome t-shirts

Sonic, Super Sonic, Knuckles, Shadow and even Eggman each get a solid color tee with their symbol on the front with a nearly full body action shot of the character in the back. Each shirt will be available for pre-order at $38 USD and depending on sizing will ship within 2 weeks or 3 months if they’re listed as a pre-order. While the Market Studio line seems to cover “classic” Sonic, it seems Steady Hands’ line is for the more “mature” Sonic aficionados. Needless to say if you are considering grabbing a shirt, check the company’s other brand collaborations which include SEGA/ATLUS stablemates Persona, gaming contemporaries Cult of the Lamb as well as franchises such as Dan Da Dan and Godzilla.

The Sonic the Hedgehog x Steady Hands collection can be found at this link here.

Steady Hands x Sonic collection:

