Take a look at the colorful new story trailer for Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree

Bandai Namco and Brownies’ enchanting multiplatform 2D isometric roguelite, Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree, is due out in a little less than 2 weeks, so it’s about that time for a fresh new story trailer!

The new video showcases the colorful, gorgeous title and sets the stage for the epic adventure that’s set to hit the PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 19th.

Check it out below, and stay tuned for more.

Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree – Story Trailer



On this, the penultimate Towa Tuesday, we’re revealing the game’s story trailer. Go beyond your limits to overcome the challenges and unite in the face of the evil Magatsu and the Magaori. Through sacrifice and dedication, push back the evil of the world in Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree. TOWA AND THE GUARDIANS OF THE SACRED TREE features engaging game play with fast-paced action, gorgeous hand-drawn style characters, stunning painterly scenery, and a unique soundtrack by legendary composer Hitoshi Sakimoto. These come together to create a colorful world where visually peaceful splendor belies a lurking threat, and where courage is the only way forward. The game launches Sept. 19 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.