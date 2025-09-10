Hold the line against digital fires as Firefighting Simulator: Ignite leaves the station today!

Despite what people will tell you, you can’t really get any job you want. As someone who’s 5ft nothing and wearing corrective lenses, perhaps charging into burning buildings and rescuing people really wasn’t going to be my calling no matter how well I did on the written test. Thankfully, video games will let me indulge with hose-based heroics and developer weltenbauer and publisher Astragon Entertainment hopes their latest title will sate my desire to fight fires.

Firefighting Simulator: Ignite will put you into the role of a hose jockey in the fictional town of Oakridge City. You’ll serve the public by tackling incidents such as electrical fires, grease fires, backdrafts and more all while handling equipment from real companies such as HAIX®, Fire-Dex, and STIHL. The game will even let you drive real firetrucks from Rosenbauer! Plus if you have friends who also couldn’t answer the calling, you can enjoy 4-player multiplayer with voice chat so they too can live out their firefighting dreams.

Firefighting Simulator: Ignite is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

Firefighting Simulator: Ignite – Launch Trailer



