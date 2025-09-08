SEGA and Market Studios team-up for a streetwear collection inspired by Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog and friends have broken into pretty much every merch category possible over the past few years — which now includes streetwear thanks to a brand new collaboration with Market Studios.

This all new Sonic the Hedgehog-themed collection styles classic Sonic characters onto a range of apparel items such as screen-printed t-shirts, embroidered hats, premium hoodies and more. And to celebrate the team-up, there will be a launch event on Friday, September 12th, 2025 from 7:00-10:00pm PT at the Market Studios flagship store on La Brea in Los Angeles. The same day, the collection will also go live on the official site and at other retailers as well, so make sure to check it out if interested!

Either way, have a look at a selection of product shots from the collection.

Sonic the Hedgehog x Market Studios product shots:

Market Studios and SEGA of America, Inc. are teaming up to celebrate one of gaming’s most iconic characters for its latest release: a full capsule inspired by Sonic the Hedgehog. Known for reimagining pop culture through the lens of streetwear, Market Studios brings its distinct design language to the high-speed world of Sonic. The collection spotlights classic characters from the Sonic Universe across a wide range of pieces, including embroidered hats, premium hoodies, and screenprinted tees. Each item combines Market’s irreverent design approach with the nostalgia and energy that Sonic has represented for over three decades. Lookbook & Video

To unveil the collaboration, SEGA linked up with Market Studios to bring the partnership to life. Along the way, the team visited iconic LA landmarks, embracing the city’s vibrant spirit and culture. These stops helped to showcase the energy and character that define the collaboration, culminating on La Brea at the Market Studios flagship. The campaign was shot and directed by Giovanni Reda & Ted Newsome—two creatives with deep roots in skateboarding culture whose work has shaped the way the scene has been documented for decades. Bringing that same energy and perspective to this project, they were able to capture Sonic through an entirely new lens: fast-moving, irreverent, and firmly embedded in the world of Los Angeles. This collaboration continues Market Studios’ tradition of creating unexpected, conversation-sparking projects that bridge streetwear, gaming, and global culture—bringing together communities that thrive on creativity and self-expression. Launch Event

To celebrate the collaboration, Market Studios will host a launch event on Friday, September 12, 2025 from 7–10 PM at its flagship store on La Brea. The evening will feature a meet-and-greet with Sonic the Hedgehog, a Sonic gaming tournament, and an exclusive giveaway for the first 50 attendees. Guests will also be able to explore a curated archive of vintage Sonic memorabilia, enjoy complimentary beverages, and catch sets from special guest DJs throughout the night. The event is free and open to the community. The Market Studios x Sonic the Hedgehog collection will be available September 12, 2025 on MarketStudios.com, at Market’s flagship on La Brea in Los Angeles, and select retailers.