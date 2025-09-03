Celebrate 10 years of Kojima Productions and get a glimpse of their future at a special in-person event

Time flies when you’re connecting I guess as Kojima Productions, the studio which gaming auteur Hideo Kojima created after he parted ways with Konami is about to celebrate its 10th anniversary (Studio was founded on December 16, 2015, although I’m sure it was conceived prior to the date.).

To commemorate this milestone, the studio will be hosting a celebratory event dubbed Beyond the Strand on September 23rd at TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills SCREEN7 in Tokyo Japan. Mr. Kojima will be joined by special guests to give those in attendance a glimpse as to what the studio has in store in the future (Perhaps some insight into titles they’ve announced such as OD and “Physint”).

Tickets to attend this event are being sold via Lawson Ticket, a service provided by the popular Japanese convenience store chain and unless you live in Japan you’re not going to be able to secure a ticket to watch in-person. However the event will be livestreamed with full details to be released by the company as the 23rd draws closer.

So if you happen to be a night owl (12am EST 9/23) or just awake during prime time (9pm PST 9/22) hopefully you’ll tune in to the two and half hour long Beyond the Strand program and celebrate 10 years of Kojima Productions!

