We waited and now we’ll wait again to learn about the future of Acclaim

Acclaim asked gamers to tune in to this week for an announcement and…they technically met the letter of a law. While we still don’t know what titles will be leading this publisher back to prominence, they did roll out another tower of CRT TVs…this time showing a bit more than static.

From my view of their latest trailer, the reborn publisher is declaring a new era is coming, while showing titles from the company’s past. Double Dragon, NBA Jam, WWF Wrestlemania, Terminator the Arcade Game, Mortal Kombat 2 and more. Interestingly enough a lot of these IPs now reside elsewhere such as Arc System Works, 2K Games and Warner Brother Games. Hopefully we’ll find out some answers when the Play Acclaim Showcase debuts on the company’s YouTube Channel on September 10th at 2:30pm EST/11:30am PST.

Which title are you hoping will herald the return of Acclaim? Me personally…I can use an unnecessarily tough Simpsons platformer…it’s been a while since Bart took on anyone.

#PlayAcclaim Transmission Received: A New Era is Coming



