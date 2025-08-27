Some metroidvania causes Baby Steps to stumble into a September 23rd release

It’s rough being in the games industry sometimes…you finish your game, get ready to share it with the world and then some other dev finally comes out of their 7-year silence to reveal their hotly anticipated title will be coming out at the same time as your precious baby.

That certainly has happened to Gabe Cuzzillo, Maxi Boch and Bennett Foddy’s latest, Baby Steps. The walking simulator faced the insurmountable task of following Hollow Knight: Silksong’s September 4th release by marching themselves to a September 23rd release date…hopefully well away from the blast radius of Team Cherry’s second outing.

Devolver Digital, the always irreverent publisher of the title released a cheeky new trailer revealing this new release date featuring the game’s protagonist Nate attempting to traverse a rock formation that looks eerily familiar…sadly things don’t pan out for our guy, but like one needs to do in life, he gets back up and keeps on trucking.

Baby Steps will go for a jaunt on PC and PlayStation 5 on September 23rd 2025…that is, unless another hotly anticipated title decides to shadowdrop nearby.

