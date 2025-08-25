The forth and final all-new Borderlands 4 Vault Hunter is Harlowe the Gravitar

2K and Gearbox are finally done revealing the selection of four all-new Vault Hunters for Borderlands 4, just in time for that near-future September 12th, 2025 release date. The forth and final Vault Hunter character to be announced is… Harlowe the Gravitar!

Harlowe seems to fill that spunky, tech/gadget character slot, and looks like a lot of fun so far. Check out the “Family Reunion” character reveal video below and read on for more info too. Stay tuned for more coverage as the release draws near, and a review too.

Borderlands 4 – Official Character Short – Harlowe (Family Reunion):



Borderlands 4 – Harlowe the Gravitar:



Today, 2K and Gearbox Software shared the Official Character Short for Harlowe the Gravitar, the final entry in an ongoing series about the four all-new Vault Hunters who are wreaking havoc on Kairos in Borderlands 4! Harlowe is a former Maliwan combat scientist, driven by the need to understand how things work. While this initially made her an outcast amongst her Traunt relatives, Harlowe has used her intellect to bring new tech and gadgetry to the battlefield as a Vault Hunter. Harlowe’s brilliance is apparent in everything she does, but so is her enthusiasm and love for life. Harlowe brings everything to the fight, including her sunny disposition. In Harlowe’s new Character Short “Family Reunion”, you can watch as Harlowe the Gravitar takes on the Maliwan corporation to reclaim technology she designed, and ends up encountering a Traunt family member in the process. Borderlands 4 launches worldwide on September 12, 2025 via PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. It will also be coming to Nintendo Switch™ 2 on October 3, 2025, and is now available for pre-order on all platforms!