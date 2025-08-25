Pokémon GO is getting a rebalanced leveling system, hefty level cap increase in October

Pokémon GO players, Niantic and team have announced some pretty significant changes in the progression system for their still super successful AR mobile title. And that is along with a pretty hefty level cap bump, both of which will be ready to go beginning on October 15th, 2025.

If you want better rewards and less effort between levels, this upcoming update will provide them more regularly it sounds like. To allow for more leveling across the board, the cap will be bumped from 50 to 80, which is the biggest increase yet. Depending on the XP status of each player, just signing on after the change goes into effect may award players with new levels and rewards immediately.

leading up to the update is an XP Celebration which kicks off today too, for those who need a little incentive to get playing again or prep for the changes.

See details below!

On October 15, Pokémon GO will rebalance its leveling system to create smoother progression for all players. This update will let Trainers level up more frequently and receive improved rewards throughout the journey. On the same date, the game’s level cap will increase from 50 to 80, the largest maximum level increase to date in the augmented reality mobile game. Trainers can prepare for the change in the XP Celebration event: starting at 1:00 p.m. PDT on August 25 through October 14 at 11:59 p.m. local time. During the event, all players will receive double catch XP for “Nice”, “Great”, and “Excellent” Poké Ball throws, as well as an additional 3,000 XP from successful Raids and Max Battles. These bonuses will stack with other event bonuses. Additionally, all Trainers Level 5 and above will receive Timed Research with the chance to earn more than 7 million XP before the level increase goes into effect. Key changes coming in October include: Smoother, More Rewarding Leveling – Trainers can expect more consistent level progression with new or improved rewards across levels.

New rewards will be added to the leveling up sequence, such as increased Pokémon Storage, Item Bag Storage, or Gift Storage. Additionally, new avatar items will be available starting at Level 25.

The level cap will increase from level 50 to level 80. The overall leveling curve from level 1 to 80 will be rebalanced, and players can earn levels more frequently.

The Level-Up Research for levels 41 to 50 will be removed. New Level-Up Research tasks will be added to levels 71 to 80

Due to changes in XP thresholds, some players may reach new levels automatically once the update takes effect, but no Trainers will revert to an earlier level.

Boosted Lucky Friend Chance – Trainers Level 70 and above will increase their chance at becoming a Lucky Friend with other players. Additional details will be unveiled leading up to the October 15 launch date. To learn more and prepare for the levelling update, check out the full Pokémon GO blog post.