Check out a flood of new Lumines Arise details and a surprise demo drop right now!

Enhance has blew the lid off of the very much anticipated release of Lumines Arise, the latest game in their popular high-energy puzzler series, Lumines.

The new installment is officially set for a November 11, 2025 launch on both the PS5 and PC (via Steam) for $39.99 — and their respective VR headsets as well. Those who opt for the pre-order of the Digital Deluxe versions on either platform will get some cool bonus avatars and name plates from other Enhance/Sony titles including Tetris Effect, Rez Infinite, Humanity and Astro Bot (PS5 only)! See a sample of those below.

PS Plus members can also score 10% off the Digital Deluxe version as well.

Enhance also dropped a little surprise in the form of a playable PS5 and PC demo, which is available right now on the PlayStation Store and over here on the PC Steam page. So hurry over there and grab them right now to see what all the fuss is about.

The demo will only be available for one week (August 26th – September 3rd) and includes a multiplayer Burst Battle mode and an updated version of three single-player Journey Mode stages which were previously available to Summer Game Fest and BitSummit attendees.

Check out the new demo trailer, a handful of new screens and stay tuned for some hands-on impressions!

Lumines Arise – Demo Trailer



Lumines Arise – Demo Explainer Trailer



Lumines Arise – screens: