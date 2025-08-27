An unexpected bug infestation causes Demonschool to delay the start of semester to November 19th

When news of Demonschool’s delay was announced, I mentioned it to one of our writers Brendan and he had the following response. “Guess they’re gonna be showing at another year’s worth of PAXs, eh?” Well while the response is a bit exaggerated, it certainly feels like we’ve all been waiting for class to begin.

Revealed in 2022, this tactical RPG that looks heavily inspired by early Shin Megami Tensei Persona games was ready for a September 3rd release until the locus like swarm of Hollow Knight Silksong swooped in earlier this month revealing they would be arriving on September 4th release. Realizing that the much anticipated metroidvania would ultimately suck the air out of any releases caught in its wake, the team made the tough decision to delay the title to November 19th to give their game a chance to shine.

What will the team be doing in the interim you might ask? Well they will keep on working on the title. Originally Necrosoft Games planned post release content such as more in-game activities and endings, now it will be part of the initial release.

In an ideal world, every game release will be given its time to shine, but we don’t live in an ideal world and I truly feel for both Necrosoft Games and their publisher Ysbryd Games. However, Demonschool’s distinct visuals and gameplay will surely make it stand out to their new release neighbors such as Deadpool VR and Kirby Air Riders.

Demonschool will finally come out on November 19th 2025 on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms