Madden NFL 26 review for PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, Switch 2

Platform: PS5

Also On: Xbox Series X, PC, Switch 2

Publisher: EA Sports

Developer: EA Orlando

Medium: Digital/Physical

Players: Multi

Online: Yes

ESRB: E

NFL excitement for the 2025 season is an all time high… at least for me it is. My Denver Broncos overachieved last season and made the playoffs for the first time since their Super Bowl 50 victory (bow to the No Fly Zone and Sheriff), and now this season they’re expected (by the media and myself) to be contenders to the AFC West throne and make a deep playoff run. Now what does that have to do with Madden NFL 26? Not much of anything, but I am pretty excited about this season and the Broncos chances this year, so I figured to lump that in with this year’s release of EA Sports Madden NFL.

So, I don’t know if my excitement for the NFL season adds to my enjoyment of Madden 26 but EA really stepped up their game this season. Let’s get into one of my key aspects from all the years I’ve reviewed Madden and something that goes largely unchanged year after year… the presentation. The game looks and plays incredibly; the most realistic it’s ever looked. That would be (and should be) enough of an upgrade to justify the purchase this year, but there’s even more. I would like to pat myself on the back for the years of campaigning and while it isn’t EXACTLY what I have been advocating for it’s a big step in the right direction. We finally have some different tv style presentations including Monday Night Football, Thursday Night Football, and more. Now they don’t have the rights for ESPN, or Amazon Prime but they do have unique tv style presentations and when you add in the carried over different broadcast teams, it makes each presentation feel more unique.

Some of the voice over work has also been leveled up. Last season we saw the addition of multiple broadcast teams and this year we see the likes of Rich Eisen (from NFL Network and ESPN fame) and Josh Hanson (NFL Redzone) contributing in different aspects. So Rich Eisen is there for more of your tutorials and teaching you aspects of Madden 26. While I might be a bit of a fan boy, as I’ve been a fan of Rich’s for a long time, I do wish there was more here for him to do. Josh Hanson on the other hand is featured in a brand new feature and while it has been drawing comparisons to the old NFL 2K franchise, I’m glad EA is finally trying new things despite older rivals doing it decades ago (and doing it better). Hanson will provide you with highlights from other games in the Franchise mode. This will be during the half time of your own games and also as an option for weekly recap when you’re in the menus week to week and yes they are both different video packages highlighting different matchups.

Mode-wise Madden 26 is a lot of the same. The problem eventually becomes, what new modes can you even introduce and how do you continue to build on existing modes? Ultimate Team continues to be a staple as that is how they get more money (aka micro-transactions) out of the consumer. Don’t get me wrong, you can fully play Ultimate Team without ever buying anything with real money, but it dangles the carrot of higher ranked cards of legends and stars very frequently. Franchise mode builds upon previous years, especially with the inclusion of those weekly highlights as mentioned above. I mean you can negotiate contracts and strategize until you’re blue in the face but highlight packages of different computer simulated matchups?! Now we’re talking! Superstar mode has never hooked me and you can take it or leave it in my opinion. It isn’t selling any copies of the game.

I figure I might as well add to my pipe dream list since it seems like EA was listening with the new in game tv style presentations and voice overs I’ve been requesting for the past decade or so. Please give us a new NFL Street or NFL Blitz! I know the NFL is picky with allowing the “big hits” these franchises were known for. Still, I think it is way overdue for the return of arcade style sports titles, and the NFL used to do it best! I have the NFL Blitz Arcade 1UP in my collection and, not to brag, but I’m undefeated in local challenges. I know I can’t be alone in the fanbase of wanting some alternative NFL action and while 2K was supposed to have something up it’s sleeve it’s either on the bench or retired at this point as they’ve gone media silent. EA, let’s make it happen… NFL Blitz 2027!

We were this close to greatness in Madden this season, in my opinion. If EA would just bite the bullet and get some of those station/network licenses, pair it with these new presentations and the near realistic graphics, we’ll have something special. Lump those all in with some of the best gameplay Madden has had in a long time as well and you would have something that would make the casual fan second guess whether they were watching a video game or a real NFL game. Kudos to EA for a huge step in the right direction and I’m hopeful to see it improved on for next year. Madden NFL 26 is an absolute win/buy for fans, new and old, of the franchise.

Note: EA Sports provided us with a Madden NFL 26 code for review purposes.

Score: 8.5