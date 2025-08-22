Resident Evil Requiem, Hela take top honors at Gamescom Award 2025

With gamescom 2025 now wrapped up 100%, it’s time to see who took home honors during the gamescom award 2025 event! Make sure to see the full set of nominations over here.

Not surprisingly, Capcom’s Resident Evil Requiem took home the most awards, including Best Visuals, Best Audio, Most Epic and Best Sony PlayStation Game. Hela picked up two awards including Most Entertaining, and the obvious Most Wholesome award. Otherwise there was a diverse selection of titles and Jury and Consumer awards given out during the event. Overall, Capcom was the company that took home the most awards and nominations which earned them Best Lineup thanks to the combination of Resident Evil Requiem, Pragmata and Onimusha: Way of the Sword.

See the full list below!

ARTS Category Group Best Visuals: Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment

Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment Best Audio: Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment

Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment Best Gameplay: Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo

Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo Most Entertaining: Hela – Windup / Knights Peak

Hela – Windup / Knights Peak Most Epic: Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment

Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment Most Wholesome: Hela – Windup / Knights Peak

Hela – Windup / Knights Peak Games for Impact: Tiny Bookshop – neoludic games / Skystone Games, 2P Games PLATFORM Category Group Best Microsoft Xbox Game: Grounded 2 – Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios

Grounded 2 – Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios Best PC Game: Anno 117: Pax Romana – Ubisoft Mainz / Ubisoft

Anno 117: Pax Romana – Ubisoft Mainz / Ubisoft Best Sony PlayStation Game: Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment

Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment Best Nintendo Switch 2 Game: Mario Kart World – Nintendo

Mario Kart World – Nintendo Best Mobile Game: Love and Deepspace – Papergames / Infold Games GLOBAL Category Group Best Lineup (Jury Award): Capcom Entertainment

Capcom Entertainment Best Booth (Jury Award): Anno 117: Pax Romana Hands-On Booth + Ubisoft’s Community Lounge

Anno 117: Pax Romana Hands-On Booth + Ubisoft’s Community Lounge Best Business Booth (Jury Award): Ubisoft’s Business Lounge

Ubisoft’s Business Lounge HEART OF GAMING Award (Special Jury Prize): gamescom artist area

gamescom artist area Best Booth (Consumer Award): Pokémon

Pokémon Best Merch (Consumer Award): Star Birds Gacha Machine

Star Birds Gacha Machine Best Trailer (Consumer Award): Hollow Knight: Silksong