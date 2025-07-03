Experience the final arc of My Hero Academia in My Hero Academia: All’s Justice, coming soon

At the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase which debuted on July 2nd the newest game based on the recently completed manga My Hero Academia was revealed. My Hero Academia: All’s Justice seeks to depict the series’ final story arc “Final War Arc”. It will feature all the members of UA Class 1-A (even Mineta) in their strongest form to date.

The game will be a 3v3 arena fighting game and promises to show you the events of the arc from various perspectives. While the reveal barely scratches the surface of what you can expect from the title, Bandai Namco has stated that they will be revealing more about the title in the upcoming months.

So will you take “ONE LAST SMASH” when My Hero Academia: All’s Justice comes to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in the near future?

MY HERO ACADEMIA: All’s Justice — Announcement Trailer



MY HERO ACADEMIA: All’s Justice screens: