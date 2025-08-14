Jackbox shows off Party Pack 11 in new trailer

One of my favourite things about the fall is that every year we get to look forward to a new release from Jackbox Games. We already knew that Fall 2025 would be no different, since Jackbox announced earlier this year that we’d be getting both a new Party Pack and Trivia Murder Party 3 this fall. While Trivia Murder Party 3 has, sadly, been delayed to 2026, Jackbox Party Pack 11 is still coming in a month or two — and today we got a “cinematic” trailer that shows off everything that Party Pack 11 has in store.

The trailer is below, and you’ll see:

Legends of Trivia, a co-operative trivia RPG where you answer questions to battle monsters

Suspectives, a social deduction game where you get to investigate a crime and figure out which of your friends was the guilty party

Doominate, a joke-based game where you have to ruin wholesome things with terrible ideas

Hear Say, in which you record sound effects for on-screen action

Cookie Haus, a drawing game where you need to create weird desserts

There’s no release date yet, but if previous Party Packs are anything to go by, Jackbox Party Pack 11 should be available sometime in the first week or two of October. Stay tuned for more info!

The Jackbox Party Pack 11 | Coming This Fall! | Official Trailer

