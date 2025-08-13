Players of the Battlefield 6 beta cause plenty of property damage in just two days of play

This past weekend players got their hands on the open beta for EA’s upcoming FPS, Battlefield 6 and boy did go in guns ablazing. As the playerbase fought it out across 3 maps and 5 modes, not were the bodies stacked high and so did the amount of property damage.

In fact the developer wants you to cause as much damage as you can as they’re promoting something called the Destruction Receipt. The game will itemize everything you destroy and will even give you a titular destruction receipt you can share and shows how destructive you are. In just one weekend the community has cumulatively caused $75,719,106,031 of damage. However if they wish to earn the Battlefield 6 Destruction skin, they’ll need to cause one trillion dollars in damage…so you guys have a ways to go.

If you’re hesitant to kick the tires of this game’s open beta, fret not as anything you do in the beta will transfer over to the full release, specifically the game’s Season 1 Field Pass, Season 1 Welcome Packs or Season 1 Player Fantasy Packs.

So maybe when there’s a lull in the action, why not take aim at some shrubbery or a wall…I mean those things cost money too!

The second round of Battlefield 6’s Open Beta is set to occur August 14th to the 17th and will add one more map and 3 more game modes. Enlist today on the Battlefield 6 website today and start collecting those destruction receipts!

Battlefield 6 will let you conduct war your way when it hits PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5 on October 10th 2025.

Battlefield 6 Official Multiplayer Gameplay Trailer



