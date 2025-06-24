Learn more about Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate in the latest Bungie Developer Livestream

Eyes up Guardians (are you sick of us starting our Destiny articles with the phrase yet?), Bungie has graced us with another hour+ long Developer Livestream for the latest big Destiny 2 expansion, The Edge of Fate.

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate is officially dropping on July 15th and during the stream the studio had a lot to say about the new content and some of the core game changes that are in the works. We’re talking buildcrafting stuff, armor changes, gear tiering, focused gear and artifact mods, the new weapon systems and more. As for The Edge of Fate itself, even though we haven’t seen too much in the way of plot or story, the developer insight slice of video covers new destination Kepler with the dungeon-like location and Metroidvania destination-specific abilities. That’s also embedded below.

Check out the Developer Livestream below, and stay tuned for another in just a bout a week on July 1st, 2025.

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate | Developer Livestream



Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate Developer Insights | Mysteries of Kepler



